The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature on cover of original novel

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager will premiere this week. The Indian remake of the hit show is one of the most-awaited shows this year. In the show, a hotel manager and a former soldier will take down an illegal arms dealer. Ahead of the release of the show, the two actors are all set to feature on the cover of the original John le Carre novel, a first for an Indian series.

The duo will appear on a re-issue of the novel. The novel was first published in 1993.

The Night Manager will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

In the show, both Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will take on the roles Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston first made famous in the BBC series in 2016.