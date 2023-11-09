The Marvels: Fans express disappointment over Park Seo-joon's limited screen time 

Actor Park Seo-joon's appearance in The Marvels has left many of his fans disheartened. According to Koreaboo, a Marvel YouTuber revealed the limited screen time that Seo-joon has in the film which has left many of his loyal fans upset.



Koreaboo quoted the person as saying, "(Breaking) The Marvels Seo Joon hyung’s total screen time! 2 Minutes 47 Seconds. (*Margin of error is 5 seconds) Source: I counted his screen time myself while watching the movie._Movie Think."



Reacting to the post, a fan said, “I thought he would play a more significant role because they were calling him Marvel Guy on Seojin's, LOL.” A comment read, “You mean the one where he is cosplaying as a moth?”

Another person wrote, "I thought he was one of the lead characters. I can’t believe his screen time is less than the time it takes to cook cup noodles… Not going to watch.” “I guess I don’t need to watch, LOL,” read another comment. "They put him in a lot of promos for 3 minutes…” said another fan. "Are his scenes in the trailer it?” asked a person. “They put him on the main poster but he is given screen time fitting for an extra,” commented another social media user.



“This puts a bad taste in my mouth. It just pi**** me off how they are treating the Asian character,” read another comment.



Seo-joon plays Prince Yan in the film. In the original comics, Prince Yan's character marries Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). He will make his MCU debut with the film.



Helmed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels will open in theatres on November 10 and stars Bree Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L Jackson among others.