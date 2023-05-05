The Kerala Story audience reaction: Tweets you should read before watching the film

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has been in the spotlight ever since the trailer dropped. The movie, which has become a hot topic in the country, is said to be inspired by the many true stories of young girls from non-Muslim communities who converted to Islam in Kerala before they were sent to Syria, ruled by the terrorist group ISIS.



Amid all the controversy, multiple petitions, and protests, the movie has finally hit the theatres today (May 5). The movie, which starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles, is set in Kerala, aka God's Own Country, and revolves around a group of college-going girls in Kerala who are converted to Islam and are sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The controversial film, which the maker claims is based on true-life stories, has faced a huge backlash, with people saying that the film is only made to spread hatred. However, now that the film has been released, reviews have started pouring in as cinemagoers watch "First Day, First Show.''

Kerala HC refuses to ban controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’, rejects pleas



So far, the movie has gotten mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Some users have hailed the makers for making this strong movie. Meanwhile, others slammed the film and called it a propaganda film.



One Twitter user wrote, ''A big thank you to the Kerela Story makers, this fiasco should be brought to open a long time ago. Kerela is probably the next Kashmir if nothing is done.''

Another user called the film disturbing, "Film #TheKeralaStoryReview #TheKeralaStory is Disturbing, Spreading Hate and disharmony. It's dangerously Violent, Full of provocative scenes with the intention of spreading acrimony in the country. 0 (star) for this agenda-driven film..."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE