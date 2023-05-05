The Kerala Story audience reaction: Tweets you should read before watching the film
Story highlights
The movie, which starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles, is set in Kerala, aka God's Own Country, and revolves around a group of college-going girls in Kerala who are converted to Islam and are sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
The movie, which starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles, is set in Kerala, aka God's Own Country, and revolves around a group of college-going girls in Kerala who are converted to Islam and are sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has been in the spotlight ever since the trailer dropped. The movie, which has become a hot topic in the country, is said to be inspired by the many true stories of young girls from non-Muslim communities who converted to Islam in Kerala before they were sent to Syria, ruled by the terrorist group ISIS.
Amid all the controversy, multiple petitions, and protests, the movie has finally hit the theatres today (May 5). The movie, which starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta, among others, in pivotal roles, is set in Kerala, aka God's Own Country, and revolves around a group of college-going girls in Kerala who are converted to Islam and are sent to the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
The controversial film, which the maker claims is based on true-life stories, has faced a huge backlash, with people saying that the film is only made to spread hatred. However, now that the film has been released, reviews have started pouring in as cinemagoers watch "First Day, First Show.''
Kerala HC refuses to ban controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’, rejects pleas
So far, the movie has gotten mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Some users have hailed the makers for making this strong movie. Meanwhile, others slammed the film and called it a propaganda film.
One Twitter user wrote, ''A big thank you to the Kerela Story makers, this fiasco should be brought to open a long time ago. Kerela is probably the next Kashmir if nothing is done.''
Another user called the film disturbing, "Film #TheKeralaStoryReview #TheKeralaStory is Disturbing, Spreading Hate and disharmony. It's dangerously Violent, Full of provocative scenes with the intention of spreading acrimony in the country. 0 (star) for this agenda-driven film..."
Check all the tweets here:
A big thankyou to the Kerela Story makers, this fiasco should be brought in open a long time ago. Kerela is probably the next kashmir if nothing is done.#TheKeralaStoryReview— BigEgo (@BigEgoCo) May 5, 2023
#Intermission #TheKeralaStoryReview #TheKerelaStory so far wow wow performance by @adah_sharma @SiddhiIdnani #Bongs be its #Ray or #Sen they know how to make engaging movie pic.twitter.com/6uqBXjQmHj— Goundamaniofficial (@Goundamanioffi1) May 5, 2023
One of the best performance by adah mam in this film just love it and proud someone speak the truth about Kerala @adah_sharma #KeralaStoryRevealsFacts #TheKeralaStoryReview— Ansh Mishra🇮🇳 (@Sanskariii_) May 5, 2023
How did #TheKeralaStory get a clarification? Leave the propaganda, this isn’t even a film, it’s sheer torture. https://t.co/8fLhvQeM5h— Vineeta Kumar (@vineeta_ktiwari) May 5, 2023
#TheKeralaStoryReview— Rash...🇮🇳 (@Rashb911) May 5, 2023
I request everyone to watch the movie..teach the girls not to fall for such traps..teach the girls our Hindu religion from roots..please please watch the movie in theatre..#adahsharma @adah_sharma u did a great job..
First half tak film mai love jihad aur conversion ke process ko dikhaya gaya hai ..very well executed and very well presented...film makers ki barik research dekhne ko mili hai and talented @adah_sharma— Saahil Chandel (@Saahil_Chandel) May 5, 2023
Ne apna best de diya hai... Ready for 2nd half...#TheKeralaStoryReview pic.twitter.com/5K6d2CziPO
#TheKeralaStoryReview#TheKeralaStory is Disturbing, Spreading Hate and disharmony. Its dangerously Violent, Full of provocative scenes with the intention of spreading acrimony in country.— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 4, 2023
0⭐ for this agenda driven film,
I just don't understand that Censor Board of Film… pic.twitter.com/TVfCeOx6Z5
Meanwhile, Kerala High Court on Friday refused to put a ban on the controversial film. This comes as a division bench of the Kerala High Court heard and rejected a petition against the release of the controversial film. The petition sought a directive to cancel the ‘A’ certification granted to the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Read the full story here.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.