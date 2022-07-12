'The Kardashians' season 2 trailer: Kris Jenner breaks into tears over health scare

After having a successful season 1, reality TV show 'The Kardashians' is going to return with season 2 and this time, the Kardashian-Jenner family has a lot in store. Makers of the show recently dropped a trailer of the new season and it's all that netizens are talking about. While the trailer was filled with lighter moments, in one scene, Kris Jenner is seen tearing up due to a health scare. And, she is keeping this a secret from the rest of her family because she doesn't want to scare them.

The 66-year-old matriarch is seen discussing an unknown medical scare in the minute-long trailer. "I can't tell my kids I'm scared," Kris shares as she is seen lying in a hospital bed. "They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about Mom." In the next scene, her third daughter Khloé Kardashian is seen saying, "I don't know what's happening with you."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is seen taking a vow to always put family first. "No matter how crazy things are, we're always going to be family," she shares.

Later in the trailer, the 41-year-old makeup mogul is seen talking about her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. "Life is good. I have a new boyfriend. I'm just having a really good time," she shared.

When Kim asks Pete, "Do you want to shower with me really quick?," he quickly drops his phone and rushes to her ladylove.

Kylie Jenner is also seen talking about her "first night out" in over a year. She had been staying home because of her pregnancy. She welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February.

At the end of the trailer, Kendall Jenner is seen saying that she is not yet ready for children "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It's a lot," she admitted.

Here’s an exclusive first look at season 2 of @kardashianshulu to hold you over until September 22 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/HVfVMbfkUO — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2022

