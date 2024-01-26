The Jonas Brothers get a shout-out from Priyanka Chopra ahead of their debut performance in India

The Jonas Brothers are coming to India. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas will be making their debut on Indian stage with their band in the second edition Lollapalooza music festival. Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram while sharing her excitement for the same.



Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to Jonas Brothers



Priyanka could not contain her happiness as she shared the lineup of the second edition of Lollapalooza India where singer Sting and the Jonas Brothers are part of the extensive lineup. Nick and Priyanka married in 2018 in Jodhpur and the Jonas brothers travelled to India to be a part of the festivities. However, the brothers will be performing for the first time in India.



The music festival will take place on January 27-28 at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The festival will also feature performances by Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza and DJ Malaa among others.



The 41-year-old actor shared the lineup on his Instagram story and wrote, “Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas finally performing in Mumbai! My heart (sic).”