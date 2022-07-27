'The Gray Man' sequel is in the works, to star Ryan Gosling once again

Less than a week after 'The Gray Man' was released on Netflix, the streaming giant has greenlit the film's sequel. The film will have Ryan Gosling teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo one more time. The Russo brother had directed the first film and will also direct the sequel.



According to Netflix, the film was immensely successful over the weekend, where it debuted as the #1 movie in 92 countries, Netflix is cementing plans for the IP to become a major spy franchise.

The Russos and AGBO`s Mike Larocca will produce along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.`The Gray Man` co-writer Stephen McFeely who has also penned down stories for movies such as `The Electric State`, `Avengers: Endgame,' and 'Captain America: Civil War' is writing.



A spin-off film, written by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese ('Deadpool', 'Zombieland') is set to explore a different element of The Gray Man universe. The logline is being kept under wraps.



'The Gray Man' is actually based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney.'The Gray Man' is the third film from AGBO to premiere on Netflix, and the company`s second consecutive debut at #1 worldwide, with a sequel to follow.



AGBO's, 2020's 'Extraction' starring Chris Hemsworth, is the 5th most popular film on Netflix has a sequel to be released on Netflix in 2023.



In an interview, Joe and Anthony Russo shared about the development of the sequel, "The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we`re excited to talk about soon."



"With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We`re excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe," said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix.



'The Gray Man' comprised of an ensemble cast which included Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Dhanush, Rege Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton and others. In his review, WION's Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the movie "entirely disposable action-thriller, virtually indistinguishable from those genre movies that have cropped up in hordes on streaming services in the last five or so years."