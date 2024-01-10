The Goat Life poster: Prabhas unveils the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran's next

After a decade-long wait, the National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran’s dream project, The Goat Life, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on 10th April 2024. The makers have called the film ‘the greatest survival adventure ever’ which is based on a true story.



Survival adventures have been rare in Indian cinema, and it is a true story that makes it even more interesting. Amid much anticipation, the first-look poster of this epic tale of the greatest survival adventure was unveiled on Wednesday by none other than Prabhas. He took to his social media handle to share his excitement for the poster launch of his Salaar co-star Prithviraj’s upcoming magnum opus. Prithviraj is poised to make jaws drop with an unrecognisable, rugged look in The Goat Life’s poster.



Speaking about the launch of his remarkable first look, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared, “I knew The Goat Life was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I'd face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally. I have dedicated five years of my life to my character in the film, Najeeb. Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character. As we have unveiled the first look poster of The Goat Life today, we promise there is a lot more to come. We also hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”