'The Ghost' trailer out! Nagarjuna Akkineni's film is high on action

Makers of the upcoming action thriller `The Ghost` starring actor Nagarjuna Akkineni unveiled the trailer of the film on Friday.Taking to Twitter, Nagarjuna shared the video and captioned it, "no more mercy

#theghost."



In the video, the Mass actor was seen showing his sword moves while fighting with goons. He was seen in an intense-action avatar.



Soon after the short trailer of the film was out, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.He also shared a link to a full trailer video, in which the South superstar was seen in an action avatar. Gul Panag plays the role of Nagarjuna`s sister in the film and Anikha Surendran is his niece.



One of the users wrote, "King On Fireeeee #TheGhost."



Another comment reads, "No more mercy. October 5th Directed by Parveen Sattaru, `The Ghost` also casts actor Sonal Chauhan in the lead role and is slated to release on October 5, 2022, in Telugu.



The highly anticipated film will arrive in theatres on October 5. Praveen Sattaru`s directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in pivotal roles.`The Ghost` is said to be mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.



The makes also released a poster in which Nagarjuna can be seen leaning on a massive Jeep, whereas Sonal Chauhan sits on the vehicle. Both the Interpol officers look ultra-stylish and they seem to be gearing up for a big action as they carry machine guns.



Mukesh G is the cinematographer and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Suniel Narang, Puskur, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have produced this highly intense action thriller.



Nagarjun was recently seen in `Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva` which got a massive response from the audience, and the film collected over Rs 200 crores worldwide.Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.