'The Family Man' Season 2 teaser poster finally revealed, series to premiere in 2021

Looks like the wait is finally over! On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video shared the first glimpse of 'The Family Man' Season 2.

The intriguing teaser poster shows us a picture of a time bomb with the time saying 2021.



The New Year will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. Along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, Srikant Tiwari will also be seen juggling between his role as a father and a husband.



The first season of series released in 2018 and was lauded by critics as well as fans alike.

'The Family Man' Season 1 was an edgy, action-drama which narrated the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.



Season 1 had Srikant struggling to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and father.



Created and directed by Raj and DK, the second season will see Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar.



The series also marks the digital debut of south superstar Samanta Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar.