'The Family Man' season 2: NKT chief Seeman accuses show of tarnishing image of Lankan Tamils, calls for a ban

It may have opened to good reviews all across but web series 'The Family Man' season 2 is still courting controversy. Now Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman has demanded a ban on the show which is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



The show was being opposed for misrepresentation by the Tamils on social media ever since Prime revealed the first trailer.



Now addressing a letter to Aparna Purohit, the Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, Seeman warned of massive protest if the screening was not stopped. Read WION's review of the series here.



"If you fail to do so and ignore and disrespect our emotions, we Tamils across the globe may have to lead a massive campaign to boycott all Amazon services, including Prime Video," Seeman reportedly wrote in the letter.



Seeman said the series portrayed the Tamil Eelam freedom struggle "cheaply, intending to tarnish Tamils image."



It is condemnable that the web series has been made to sound like the voice of the Sinhala government which allegedly invaded, dominated and annihilated the homeland of the Tamils, he said.



Such series, he said, should never be screened as it contains "obnoxious content against Tamil and supports pro- Sinhala ideologies or any other race."



The show which has Manoj Bajpayee playing an Intelligence Officer, talks of the Lankan Tamils and their struggle. The antagonist in the series, Raji, played by Tamil star Samantha Akkineni, is shown to be trained fighter and part of the rebel group which have connections with the exiled leader of the movement.



The show also features Tamil actress Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas and Sharad Kelkar.

