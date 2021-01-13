'The Family Man S2' teaser: Everyone is looking for Srikant Tiwari

The first teaser of 'The Family Man'season 2 was dropped on Wednesday and gave a glimpse of some of the key characters of the season. The teaser opens with everyone looking for Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee). His wife, kids and colleagues can be seen leaving voice messages even as Tiwari remains missing.



While the family, including Srikant’s wife and his daughter, is looking for him so that they can resolve their personal issues, his colleagues at TASC are hoping for his return to take on a bigger and the deadlier mission than before.



The short teaser gives a glimpse of Bajpayee at the end and also introduces two new cast members of the season- Seema Biswas and Samantha Akkineni.





The official trailer of the highly anticipated series will be out on January 19th.



The video leaves us with many questions - Where did Srikant disappear? Is Srikant going to come back? Is he too far off from his calling? What happened after the cliffhanger seen at the end of Season 1 that left us spellbound?



The new season of the show will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his character along with Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Sharad Kelkar and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles.



'The Family Man' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12th February, 2021 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.