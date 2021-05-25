'The Family Man' S2: Makers issue statement amid calls for banning of the show

Days before the premiere of 'The Family Man' season 2, the Tamil Nadu government has called for a ban on the show.



Now, the makers of the show Raj and DK have issued a statement, appealing to one and all to wait and watch the show before drawing a judgement.



On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to either stop or ban the release of the series for allegedly depicting the Eelam Tamils in a negative light.



On Tuesday, the show's leading man, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared Raj and DK's statement on Twitter where the two assured that utmost efforts have been taken to present 'a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story'.



"Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people," read the statement.



Requesting people to watch the show first, they continued, "We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story - much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you`ll appreciate it once you watch it."



Aper reports, earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko also wrote a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on the series stating that it depicted Tamilians as terrorists.



`The Family Man` is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Bajpayee who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series has been created and directed by Raj and DK and the new season will see Bajpayee and JK Talpade reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. This season will see Srikant and Sharib Hashmi taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast as the nemesis of Srikant.



Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on June 4, 2021.