'The Fame Game' trailer: Madhuri Dixit plays a mysterious superstar in her digital debut series

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit plays superstar Anamika Anand in the new web series 'The Fame Game'. The trailer of the show was dropped online on Thursday and appears to be a suspense thriller that revolves around the disappearance of superstar Anamika Anand.



According to the official synopsis, Anamika Anand - queen of hearts is not just a Bollywood Superstar. She’s a mother, a wife, a daughter, a confidante and so much more! On the surface, she has everything- loved by all and with fame that knows no bounds. But when Anamika goes missing, the investigation uncovers the messy truth behind her seemingly picture-perfect life and family.



Releasing on February 25th,'The Fame Game' is a family drama that takes us through the highs and lows that accompany stardom and its effect on families- the secrets they hide and the games they play.

Watch the trailer of 'The Fame Game' here:





Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, written and showrun by Sri Rao and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, who makes her on-screen streaming debut. The series also brings together a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.



'The Fame Game' premieres on Netflix on February 25.