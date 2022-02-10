'The Fame Game' trailer: Madhuri Dixit plays a mysterious superstar in her digital debut series

Madhuri Dixit in a new web series 'The Fame Game' Image via Netflix Photograph:( WION )
Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit plays superstar Anamika Anand in the new web series 'The Fame Game'. The trailer of the show was dropped online on Thursday and appears to be a suspense thriller that revolves around the disappearance of superstar Anamika Anand.
According to the official synopsis, Anamika Anand - queen of hearts is not just a Bollywood Superstar. She’s a mother, a wife, a daughter, a confidante and so much more! On the surface, she has everything- loved by all and with fame that knows no bounds. But when Anamika goes missing, the investigation uncovers the messy truth behind her seemingly picture-perfect life and family.
Releasing on February 25th,'The Fame Game' is a family drama that takes us through the highs and lows that accompany stardom and its effect on families- the secrets they hide and the games they play.
Watch the trailer of 'The Fame Game' here:
Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, written and showrun by Sri Rao and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, who makes her on-screen streaming debut. The series also brings together a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.
'The Fame Game' premieres on Netflix on February 25.