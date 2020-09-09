'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' set to return on this date

Popular chat show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will be returning toi television soon. The 18th season of the show will debut on September 21.



A statement issued by Elle Degeneres' representative confirmed the same and revealed that it will be filmed in the studio but with no live audience as the crew wants to adhere to safety measures amid the pandemic.



"I can`t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we`re gonna talk about it," said the 62-year-old TV show host DeGeneres referring to the accusations of the show allegedly being a toxic workplace and accusations of sexual misconduct against producers.



While Ellen has also faced accusations of rude behaviour herself, the show has seen a massive shakeup recently when executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "parted ways with" the show.



Tiffany Haddish will "join DeGeneres in-studio and help kick off the new season," according to the show host`s representative.



Hollywood stars including American actor Alec Baldwin, supermodel Chrissy Teigen and actor Kerry Washington will also appear during the show`s first week, while Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, and Orlando Bloom will appear "throughout the month."



The shows recently named co-executive producer - Stephen `tWitch` Boss - will serve as guest host for a number of episodes.



The new season promises to deliver "uplifting, inspiring, and hilarious experiences to viewers."



Ever since the controversy broke out, DeGeneres has offered multiple apologies to her staff even as stories continue to break regarding their alleged mistreatment.