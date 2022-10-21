'The Crown' will not show Princess Diana's fatal car crash in season 6

It is now confirmed. Makers of the hit Netflix show 'The Crown' have decided to not show Princess Diana's fatal car crash in its sixth season.

Multiple reports have confirmed, the collision scene will not be recreated for the series. It was being speculated for a while on how the makers would approach the moment that changed dynamics within the royal family forever.



In a statement released to The Sun, Netflix said, "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."News that the streamer opted out of shooting the fatal car crash comes as a source told Deadline that production was "on edge" over re-creating the scene of Diana`s death, which occurs during the timeline of the sixth season of Netflix`s Emmy-winning drama series.



Season 5 of the series will be available starting November 9 on Netflix.



"We`ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we`re calmly carrying on it`s fair to acknowledge that there`s certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there`s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one," a source on the production told Deadline.

Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash at the Pont de l`Alma tunnel in Paris. They were passengers in the car, while Henri Paul drove the vehicle. The car they were in was speeding in the tunnel as paparazzi chased them to get a perfect shot.



While the actual crash would not be filmed for 'The Crown', the series would chronicle the events that happened before and after the collision.



Netflix on Wednesday released the trailer of Season 5 of 'The Crowm' which is based in the 1990s and narrates Princess Diana and King Charles' highly publicized divorce. Princess Diana is being played by actress Elizabeth Debicki in the fifth and sixth season of 'The Crown'