'The Crown' star Vanessa Kirby says playing Princess Margaret in new seasons would be 'daunting'

Vanessa Kirby, who rose to fame after portraying Princess Margaret in Netflix famous series, ' 'The Crown' is looking back on her role.



The 'Pieces of a Woman' star talked about her role as a British Royal as she said that she would have felt “daunted” if she was still playing Princess Margaret on the show.



In an interview with the Sunday Times, the actress, 32, said: ''I didn't know anything about Princess Margaret. And from the 1950s all you could find were little clips of her opening things, like boats''.

'The Crown': 7 times the Netflix series was factually incorrect



''I had to find moments where her mic was left on and she said a withering remark.'' Reflecting on taking on the role in one of the show's later seasons, she added: ''I'd have felt daunted if it was closer to today. It's more current. More controversial''.



Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons. After her, actress Helena Bonham Carter took on the mantle for the show's third and fourth season. Lesley Manville will portray the royal in the final two seasons.

'The Crown' stars defend Netflix decision not to use fiction disclaimer



Ever since 'The Crown' fourth season has released, the show has created controversy for several fictional scenes.