‘The Crown’ star Josh O'Connor says he's the worst person to talk about British royal family

Josh O'Connor, who is known for playing Prince Charles in the Netflix hit series 'The Crown' says he is not updated with news about the royal family. The actor also reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey bombshell interview



O'Connor said that he's the worst person to talk about the Royals.



In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who played a younger version of the now-72-year-old British royal on season four of historical fiction drama said, "I suppose I do feel defensive in a certain way, I guess,” said the actor.

He went on to reveal that he doesn’t keep himself updated about the happenings of the royal family and had not even watched the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



“In terms of my experiences with the Royal Family, I’m the worst person to talk about the Royals. I have no idea about anything to do with the Royal Family,” he said.



"So any conversation about, 'Gee, what did you think about what Charles said last week?' I'm like, 'Guys, I have no idea," he admitted.



Previously, he opened up about how he had very little interest in the British royal family, "I find it really hard pinning the real royal family to 'The Crown.' They feel so far removed," he told GQ's Stuart McGurk back in March. "Basically I had no interest in the royal family before I did 'The Crown.' And I have very little interest now."



All four seasons of 'The Crown' are available to stream on Netflix.