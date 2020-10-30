'The Crown' season 4 trailer is finally out; pits the Queen against Margaret Thatcher

After teasing fans with glimpses for weeks, Netflix finally dropped the trailer of its much-awaited series 'The Crown' Season 4. The show, which narrates the life of UK's Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family will have new addition in the story in the fourth season.



The trailer shows UK of the 1970s with the Queen clashing with the then PM of the country Margaret Thatcher. While the Queen has to deal with stiff competition from the PM on competence, she and the royal family must find a suitable bride from the next in line Prince Charles.



The trailer also gives a glimpse of the Diana who eventually married Prince Charles and became the country's favourite royal in no time.

Watch the trailer here:

Olivia Colman takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II while Gillian Anderson will be seen playing Margaret Thatcher while Emma Corrin will play the young Princess Diana.



The show also features Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Erin Doherty, Emerald Fennell and Charles Dance. Stephen Boxer also features as Denis Thatcher alongside Rebecca Humphries as Carol Thatcher and Freddie Fox.



The fourth season will release on Netflix on November 15.