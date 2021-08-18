'The Crown' reveals the first look of the new Prince Charles and Princess Diana

On Tuesday, the makers of Netflix show 'The Crown' revealed the first look of the new Prince Charles and Princess Diana.



Actors Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will play the older version of the former royal couple in the season 5 of the hit show which is based on Britain's royal family.



In the released images, both Diana and Charles look pensive as they stare into the distance.



The official handle of the show shared images on Twitter of the two actors dressed in their parts and captioned the images as, "Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki)."

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021 ×

Fans had mixed response specially for West's look as Prince Charles. One fan wrote, “I don’t see Charles here.” While another commented, “She is great, but he looks nothing like him, sorry.”



“Prince Charles has no business looking this good,” read yet another comment.



Season 5 of 'The Crown' went on floors last month in the UK.



The season will star Debicki as the '90s Diana, while West will play her estranged partner in the show.



In Season 4, Emma Corrin portrayed a young Princess Diana who suffered from an eating disorder, meanwhile Josh O’Connor played a young Prince Charles who never really took to his young wife in a serious fashion.



Both Corrin and O’Connor were applauded for their performances and earned acting nominations in almost all awards shows. The fifth season will also an older Queen Elizabeth II played by actress Imelda Staunton who will be replacing Olvia Coleman in the role.