'The Crown' picks up Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes yet again!

On Wednesday, Creative Emmys honoured some of the finest works that makes your eyeballs stick to the screens.



Like every year, Netflix's 'The Crown' started making waves at the award nights. The OTT's long-running series bagged the Emmy Outstanding Period Costumes for costume designers Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts as well as costume supervisor Sarah Moore. Last year this award went to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

Amazon's 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' took an Emmy in makeup category that went to Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno, Margot Boccia, Michael Laudati, Tomasina Smith, Roberto Baez, and Alberto Machuca.

Previously, the series has always taken the Emmy, whenever they are nominated under the same category. In 2017-18, for the two years consecutively, the award went to their bag.

The drama till date has received a total of 39 nominations for its first three seasons at the Primetime Emmy Awards. This year, the drama series has been nominated under 13 different categories.