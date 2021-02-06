'The Crown' inspired drama series on Swedish Royal Family is underway

After the major success of the British Royal drama 'The Crown', the Swedish royal family drama is also on its way. The new drama chronicling the life of King Carl Gustaf, who became king in 1973 at the age of 27, and his rise to the throne.



As per the Variety reports, Sweden's TV4 and streaming service C More are developing a six-episode limited series. The makers are planning for more seasons.



''I've personally never been a fan of the monarchy, but I remember reading the treatment of six or seven pages while I was on a flight. As I was reading those pages, I started crying because it was so strong,'' Josefine Tengblad, the head of drama at TV4 and C More shared insides about the series in development to Variety.



“It’s a little bit like The King’s Speech in the way that it portrays someone who is being groomed to become someone he’s not, and is having people trying to change him.” He added.



Over the years, 'The Crown' garnered a lot of criticism for being factually incorrect and have been called out many times for the things they have shown about the British Royals and their life. By keeping it in mind, the Swedish royal family has been alerted and is aware that the whole project will be a drama, not a straight-up documentary.

'The Crown': 7 times the Netflix series was factually incorrect



"As we understand it, it is planned as a drama-documentary. When it comes to documentaries, it is important that they are as close to the truth as possible, and that the facts are presented correctly. As for the dramatized part of the series, it is of course based on artistic freedom, something we have no control over." The Royal Court told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.



Asa Lantz, who is co-writing the new series, has been researching and following the life of King Carl Gustaf for several years.“Other kings and queens are said to have had an impact on world events. The history of our King is something different. Not as highlighted internationally but at least as dramatic and fascinating,” she says. “And for many of us, completely unknown.”

From 'The Crown' mouse to 'GOT' coffee mug guffaw: Here are most epic onscreen goof-ups



Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Sylvia share three children: Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, and Princess Madeleine.