The Chainsmokers criticised for Hampton's drive-in concert, NY Health Commissioner calls it 'Public Health Threat'

American electronic DJ and production duo - The Chainsmokers are facing flak on social media for charity fundraiser held in Hamptons at 100-acre land transformed into a drive-in for the concert.



According to reports, the New York Health Commissioner has termed the concert as a 'Public Health Hazard'. Officials have raised concerns over the concert and are now demanding answers from organisers.

New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker wrote to Southampton town supervisor Jay Schneiderman Monday saying he was "greatly disturbed" about the concert.



Zucker wrote in the letter, which was excerpted by BuzzFeed News, "I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat."

Zucker suggested that at some point "it became clear violations were rampant."



Interestingly, video snippets posted on social media present a mixed bag, showing concertgoers dancing in close proximity to one another near the stage, however, not in the shoulder-to-shoulder, packed conditions prompted widespread outrage after being seen at recent general-admission concerts by Chase Rice, Chris Janson and Great White.



During the fundraiser at the Hamptons, the 2,000 attendees were asked to remain adjacent to their vehicles in designated parking areas and concert organisers now insist most or all did so.

Although, dancers were much more visible at the front of the stage than cars in videos that appeared.



The attendees also drew flak for not adhering to safety measures as photos and videos from the event indicated that most were without masks.



The benefit was an elite event, price-wise, with per-car ticket prices starting at USD 1250 and the super VIP package topping out at USD25,000. Proceeds were earmarked for No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home and the Children`s Medical Fund of New York.



In response to the backlash, event organisers -- In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise -- released a statement elaborating on what they characterized as proper safety precautions.



The statement said, in part that the show "followed the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ... Prior to the event, all guests were instructed to self-monitor their temperature daily for two weeks leading up to the event, maintaining a temperature below 99.5° F (37.5° C). .... Upon arrival, individuals within each car had their temperatures taken and were also provided complimentary face masks before driving to their designated 20` x 20` spot. Guests were also instructed that they would not be allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than to use the restroom facilities."



According to one of the event organisers, in The Know Experience, there were dividers in the pit section, although they are only occasionally visible in the images attendees posted from the event.



Due to the pandemic, drive-in concerts have become common. The recent Live Nations-sponsored shows were also held in similar manner.



Up until now, the drive-in shows, with supposed greater enforcement of social distancing, have not drawn the same kind of scrutiny as standing-room-only shows that local promoters have put on.The Chainsmokers are scheduled to hold similar events in Miami, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago and Atlanta.

