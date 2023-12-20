The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she is officially cancer free 

Actress and comedian Kate Micucchi is officially cancer-free. The Big Bang Theory star on Saturday posted a video on TikTok updating her fans about her health after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.



"Hey everyone! I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week," she said. "It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I needed it so thank you."



In the clip, Micucci who played Lucy in The Big Bang Theory, told her followers that she’s now clear of lung cancer following a successful surgery last week.



“I have great news, which is that I am cancer-free!” she boasted. “The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very lucky and I know that.



"I’m just really grateful that things worked out as they did," she continued. "I’m feeling really good today and I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I’m just glad I can report some good news to you."



Micucci added that she's “excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas” before the video showed her 3-year-old son running up to her and planting a kiss.



Micucci had revealed her lung cancer diagnosis last week on TikTok. The video seemed to have been shot in the hospital.



“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a ‘Sick Tok,’” she said. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”



“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. “But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”