The Academy Museum creative director under investigation for sexual assault

The Academy Museum creative director Peter Castro is under investigation for sexual assault allegations.

In a statement, an Academy Museum spokesperson said, “We have been informed of the investigation involving alleged conduct by a museum employee outside of work. We are aware that the alleged conduct did not occur at the Academy or the Academy Museum and that the accuser is not affiliated with either. We will reserve further comment while this is being investigated by law enforcement authorities.”

While the police are investigating the charges, it is unclear whether the Academy Museum has launched their own investigation into the same. It is also not known if Peter Castro has been put on leave.

Prior to his role at the Academy Museum in July 2019, Peter Castro was a designer and production manager at the Guggenheim in New York City for over seven years.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the voting body behind the Oscars, is spearheading the Los Angeles-based museum. Plans to open to the public have been delayed numerous times in recent years. Now, it expects to start welcoming visitors on April 30, 2021.