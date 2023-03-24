The 95th Oscars attracted nearly 20 Million total views after a week of multiplatform viewing

The Oscars 2023 ceremony was a hit in terms of viewing numbers, at least when compared to the last three years. On Thursday, the Academy Awards' longtime broadcast partner, ABC shared that this year's ceremony has so far drawn 20 Million total views.



The number has come from seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. As per the THR, ''Nielsen’s seven-day ratings, which don’t include streaming, have the telecast at 19.41 million viewers and a 4.2 rating, which would mean the remaining 500,000 or so viewers and 0.23 rating points in the 18-49 demographic came from other platforms.''



The 95th Academy Awards, which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and saw multiple history-making moments, attracted an average audience of 18.7 million total viewers on the day of the telecast and scored a 4.0 rating among adults 18 to 49.



When compared to the 94th Oscars which had 16.7 million, this year's viewership was up by two million that's a 12-per cent increase in total viewers from last year.



The Oscars broadcast outdid Grammy's viewership which was around 12.5 million views on CBS and the Emmys' 5.9 million views on NBC, as per the reports.



Talking about the Golden Globes, which returned after a year of backlash and a not airing silent ceremony, got 6.3 million viewers in January.