'That '90's Show' trailer out! Some old, familiar faces with a bunch of new ones
It's the same premise, yet it feels and looks new. On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer of 'That '90's Show' a prequel to the hugely successful sitcom 'That '70's Show' which brings back the original cast alongside a fresh pair of new faces.
The trailer gives a glimpse of the show which is set to focus on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). Leia comes to spend a summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) and the show then focuses on her and her friends treading through teenage life.
The trailer showcases the familiar kitchen and basement sets of the Forman home, as well as Red’s irritation that a house finally free of “dumbasses” is filling up once again with Leia’s new friends.
Watch the trailer of 'That '90's Show' here:
Smith and Rupp are regulars in the series, and Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama will all make guest appearances. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the original cast.
'That ’70s Show' co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are executive producers of 'That ’90s Show,' along with their daughter Lindsey Turner, showrunner Gregg Mettler, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Smith and Rupp. 'That ’90s Show' premieres January 19 on Netflix.