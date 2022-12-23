'That '90's Show' trailer out! Some old, familiar faces with a bunch of new ones

It's the same premise, yet it feels and looks new. On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer of 'That '90's Show' a prequel to the hugely successful sitcom 'That '70's Show' which brings back the original cast alongside a fresh pair of new faces.



The trailer gives a glimpse of the show which is set to focus on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). Leia comes to spend a summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) and the show then focuses on her and her friends treading through teenage life.