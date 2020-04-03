'Thappad' actress Geetika Vidya: I am glad to have the wisdom to be content in my thought

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan is breaking all the stereotypes with her roles. The success of her Netflix original movie 'Soni', written by Ayr and Kislay, rightly proves it. She won the Critics' Choice Film Awards for her role as a police officer in Soni, who deals with the crimes against women in the city.

A film and theatre student, who has directed and written scripts during her studies -- Geetika once picked the animal Puma for her body reference. Talking about that one workshop, Geetika said, "The incessant alertness that the animal possesses at the back of its head, helped me in shaping my character to look stiff and poised as well as ready to pounce."

She added, "When I was 21-22 I was told if you want to become an actress go to Mumbai now, beyond 25 you will be too old , if you want to get married do it now beyond 25 you will be too old, am glad I had the wisdom to be content in my thought that I am not meant to entertain those who want to see females only below 25 as their heroines in real life and on reel. With this award in my hand I want to wish resilience for directors and actors combating stereotypes."

Geetika received a standing ovation for her phenomenal performance at the premiere of 'Soni' in the Orrizonti (Horizons) section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The film was also screened at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival, the 2018 MAMI Film Festival, and the Pingyao International Film Festival , winning Oxfam Award for being the Best Film on Gender and Best film of the Festival respectively.

Soon after, Geetika was seen in 'Thappad' with Taapsee Pannu. She will next be seen in Gaurav Madan’s feature film 'BarahbyBarah' that is now getting ready for its festival journey.

