'Thank God' trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra to play the game of life in new comedy

Sidharth Malhotra teams up with Ajay Devgn to play a game of life in filmmaker Indra Kumar's new comedy 'Thank God'. The trailer was unveiled on social media on Friday which shows Sidharth Malhotra playing a common man and Ajay Devgn plays a character called Chitragupt.



The three-minute-long trailer starts with Sidharth`s character getting into a car crash and then stepping into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, essayed by Ajay, who counts all his weaknesses, which eventually decides his fate to go to either hell or heaven.



The trailer also features Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh.



A story of redemption, 'Thank God' attempts to deliver an important message about valuing life but through humour.

Watch the trailer of 'Thank God'

T-Series Films & Maruti International production, 'Thank God', directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

The film is all set to release this Diwali on October 25, 2022.