Thalaiva is back! PVR Pictures re-releases ‘Baba’ to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday
Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birth anniversary on 12th December 2022. To commemorate this jubilant occasion, PVR Pictures re-release a cult and much-loved movie from mass superstar Rajinikanth’s illustrious filmography, 'Baba'.
‘Baba’, a film that marked Rajinikanth’s coveted comeback after his three-year hiatus, was released in cinemas back in 2002. Two decades after its big debut, PVR Pictures officially re-released ‘Baba’ in cinemas across Tamil Nadu as well as Pondicherry on December 10, 2022.
The film tells the story of Baba, a young and carefree atheist who goes through a life changing experience where he is gifted magical powers that help him battle a bunch of crooked politicians. Typical to any Rajinikanth film, the movie is filled with thrilling action and entertaining songs along with a power packed cast that also features Manisha Koirala, Amrish Puri and Delhi Ganesh.
The most unique part about the re-release will be the film’s advanced digital enhancement. This involves a high-tech colour grading process that creates a grander big screen experience. Baba’s songs will also be presented in a remixed avatar for the new generation; the movie has been re-edited from a fresh perspective too.