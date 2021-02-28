'Terminator' new anime series in development at Netflix

The 'Terminator' is coming in the form of an anime series. Netflix is currently working on a big project. It will be the first animated series in the franchise’s history.



The new project is in the initial stage and more details of the project have kept under wraps. For the new series, Netflix has partnered with Skydance, which holds right to the franchise and have backed the last two 'Terminator' movies. The anime series will be produced in partnership with Production I.G



Mattson Tomlin will be developing the animation project as showrunner and executive producer, Tomlin is also a co-writer on the upcoming DC movie 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson.



''Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honoured that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.'' Mattson said in a statement.



''Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time,” said John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president of Japan and anime. ''The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.''



The wildly successful series began in 1984 with the release of James Cameron’s classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film's success led to a franchise consisting of several sequels, a television series, comic books, novels and video games. The most recent movie of the franchise is 'Terminator: Dark Fate' and 'Terminator: Genisys'.

