Terminator actress Linda Hamilton joins Stranger Things season 5 cast

Stranger Things is expanding as season 5 adds Linda Hamilton to the ensemble cast. Makers announced at the recently held Netflix’s annual Tudum event. The announcement doesn’t give details on the character Hamilton will be playing.

Linda Hamilton is best known for her work in the Terminator film franchise. She played the role of Sarah Conor in the first film in 1984 and then reprised the role in the sequel, Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991. She was then seen in the same role in Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. Her other films include Children of the Corn and the TV series Beauty and the Beast. For the latter, she earned her an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5!

Linda Hamilton is the latest 80s star to join Stranger Things. Others include Winona Ryder who plays Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Cary Elwes and Robert Englund.