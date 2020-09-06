'Tenet' box office: Christopher Nolan movie crosses $100 Million mark worldwide

Christopher Nolan 'Tenet' is bringing back moviegoers to the cinemas amid global pandemic. The movie exceeded the $100 million mark globally after opening in China and the United States this weekend.



'Tenet' was among the first major film to get a release on the big screen after a worldwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. The movie made just over $20 million in China this weekend.

Warner Bros. is expecting that movie will give them a reasonable profit on Tenet’s $200 million budget. As per the studio’s expectations, the film should at least cross the $450 million mark worldwide.



Nolan's time-travel thriller stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki. The plot follows a secret agent as he manipulates the flow of time to prevent World War III.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters in July, the movie had rescheduled its release numerous times due to COVID-19.The movie first open in more than 70 countries starting on August 26 followed by US cities starting September 3.