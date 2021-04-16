Telugu star Pawan Kalyan tests positive for coronavirus

Tollywood film star and politician Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under medical observation.



The actor tested positive on Friday. His political party Janasena confirmed the news in a statement. A few days back, Pawan Kalyan had gone into self-isolation after some of his associates tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, several members of the Jana Sena Party president's personal team and security team have tested positive. Moreover, with several members of his family also found to be infected, doctors had advised him to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.



Pawan Kalyan is currently riding high on the response to his latest movie `Vakeel Saab` - a remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'.