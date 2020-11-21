Telugu poet, Sahitya Akademi awardee Devi Priya passes away

Telugu poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Devi Priya passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid condolences to the noted poet`s family. "Devipriya through his writings, poetry, and columns tried to enhance the social awareness and among the works of his, `Gaali Rangu` stands apart as a representative work of his caliber as a writer," Rao said.







The writer was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2017 for his book `Gaali Rangu` and has authored several books including Gareebi Geetaalu, Amma Chettu Chepa Chiluka, and others.