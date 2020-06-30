Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' irks viewers as #BoycottNetflix starts trending on Twitter

WION Web Team New Delhi Jun 30, 2020, 02.54 PM(IST)

Still from 'Krishna And His Leela' Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

'Krishna and His Leela' is about a man called Krishna who gets sexually involved with multiple women including a girl called Radha. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Telugu film 'Krishna and his Leela', which is streaming on Netflix, has irked several viewers over its content. Many have raised objection to the film and made the hashtag boycott Netflix' is trending on Twitter.

Terming it as 'Hinuduphobic', many have stated that the show has insults Hindu religion.

×
×
×
×

The film is about a man called Krishna who gets sexually involved with multiple women including a girl called Radha.

The film was meant for a theatrical release but owing to Covid-19, was released directly on digital. The film features Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles

Topics