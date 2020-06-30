Telugu film 'Krishna and His Leela' irks viewers as #BoycottNetflix starts trending on Twitter

Telugu film 'Krishna and his Leela', which is streaming on Netflix, has irked several viewers over its content. Many have raised objection to the film and made the hashtag boycott Netflix' is trending on Twitter.



Terming it as 'Hinuduphobic', many have stated that the show has insults Hindu religion.

We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc.



Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020 ×

Zero tolerance against ANTINATIONAL( ANTIHINDUISM).......#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/h3OujocpRu — SinchanaMKgowda🇮🇳 (@kgowda_m) June 29, 2020 ×

Hinduphobic @NetflixIndia series “Krishna & His Leela” is showing Krishna having sexual affairs with multiple women & one Radha. Targeting & Mocking Hinduism. Why does Indian Cinema think they can insult Hindus? Why don’t they do a series with Muhammad & Aisha? #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ud4zXt7wvJ — Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) June 29, 2020 ×

Netflix are pursuing the liberal/ marxist propaganda of misrepresenting Hindu religion 😠

Why always insult our Gods? #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/RD8AI760hL — Aman Goyal (@amangoyal1996) June 29, 2020 ×

The film is about a man called Krishna who gets sexually involved with multiple women including a girl called Radha.

The film was meant for a theatrical release but owing to Covid-19, was released directly on digital. The film features Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles