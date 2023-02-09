Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan wanted to take his own life owing to depression

Popular actor Pawan Kalyan dealt with depression during his teenage years. Appearing on the popular Telugu chat show Unstoppable, Pawan spoke about depression driving him to take his own life at one point of time.

The actor made his television debut with the chat show. The chat show hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, has so far seen many Telugu celebrities appear on it.

On his phase of depression, Pawan said, “My struggles with depression were overwhelming, but I fought through it. I have asthma and felt isolated due to frequent hospitalisation. Therefore, I’m not much of a social person."

“At the age of 17, the pressure of exams only added to my depression. I remember planning to take my own life by using the licensed revolver of my eldest brother (Chiranjeevi Konidela) when he was not at home,” he added.