Teaser of Mani Ratnam's PS-2 revealed; film to release on this date
Story highlights
Mani Ratnam and the team will be back in cinemas with the second installment of the period saga 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The teaser of PS-2 was unveiled on Wednesday and makers also announced its release date.
Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will hit theatres on April 28, 2023.
The less than a-minute teaser gives a glimpse of four of its principal cast only- Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the teaser, Aditya Karikalan (Vikram) can be seen sitting on a throne, while Arulmozhi (Ravi) is seen walking amidst a crowd. Karthi's Vandhiyathevan is seen with wounds and Bachchan's Nandini can be seen holding a sword and looking at her reflection.
The film is expected to pick up from where 'Pooniyin Selvan-1' left. The ending in fact was a cliffhanger, where Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) were seen getting drowned in the sea after a face-off with Pandyas.
The end credit scene of the first part also made a big reveal of showing the face of the aged Oomai Rani, a character played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Watch the teaser of 'Ponniyin Selvan -II' here:
Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!#CholasAreBack #PS1 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth @IMAX @primevideoIN pic.twitter.com/gqit85Oi4j— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 28, 2022
Based on Kalki's five-part series book, the two films were reportedly made simultaneously by Ratnam to maintain continuity. The film received mixed reviews at the time of its release in October 2022. WION's Sayan Ghosh wrote in his review of the film, "While no protagonist gets massive screen time alone, it is the overall story that keeps the audience engaged. Comparisons with a movie like Bahubali are natural in this case but the loud bravado is mostly missing and is replaced with the study of human ambition." Read full review here
The 'Ponniyin Selvan' films also star Vikram, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kishore, and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The movie has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.