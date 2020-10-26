Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' becomes first million-selling album of 2020 in US

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for an eighth non-consecutive week (on the chart dated October 31), it also becomes the first album to sell a million copies in the US in 2020.



According to Billboard, with another 57,000 copies sold in the US in the tracking week ending October 22 (according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data), `Folklore`s` total album sales jump past 1 million (to 1.038 million), making it the first album to sell a million copies in 2020. It`s also the first album released in 2020 to sell a million.



Released on July 24, 'Folklore' debuted atop the August 8-dated Billboard 200. Swift`s last album, 'Lover', released on August 23, 2019, was the only album to sell a million in the US in 2019. It sold 1.09 million that year, of its now-total 1.22 million. 'Folklore' and 'Lover' are the only albums released in 2019 and 2020 to sell a million copies in the U.S.



As per Billboard, 'Folklore` is the 30-year-old singer`s ninth album to sell at least 1 million copies in the US Those nine albums include all eight of her studio efforts, along with her Christmas release `The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection.`