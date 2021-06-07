Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ returns to No 1 on Billboard 200 charts

Taylor Swift 'Evermore' is once again topping the charts.



Swift’s second 2020 surprise album has returned to the No 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for fourth non-consecutive week.



The album, which originally debuted in December 2020 made a huge leap from No 74 to No 1 with 202,000 equivalent album units earned, making it the biggest sales week of 2021.



Taylor also broke her own record for the biggest opening of 2021, when 'Fearless' (Taylor’s Version) sold 179,000.

The 'Cardigan' singer reacted to the big news, and tweeted, ''This one hit me hard. I’m so in my feelings (more so than usual!) over what you all did here for 'Evermore'. Blown away by how much you care, and how long we’ve been caring about each other. Heart suitHeart suitHeart suitHeart suit Love you, so very much.''

This one hit me hard. I’m so in my feelings (more so than usual!) over what you all did here for evermore. Blown away by how much you care, and how long we’ve been caring about each other. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Love you, so very much. https://t.co/E920qQg9vc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 6, 2021 ×

As per Billboard, the surge in sales was largely filled in by vinyl LP sales, as well as Taylor's signed CDs and discounting on the digital album.



The singer 'Evermore' turned a pandemic year into a memorable one for herself and for her fans too. At the time of its release, the singer's surprise album sold a million copies globally in its first week and became the singer’s third album in 16 months to reach the milestone.



The 'Willow' singer's previous album 'Folklore' which was released in 2020 was among the top seller position of 2020. 'Folklore' was also one of the biggest debuts of the year.