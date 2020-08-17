Taylor Swift slams Trump over the downfall of US Postal Services, says he wants to 'hold on to power'

Pop star Taylor Swift has slammed US President Donald Trump for his opinion on US Postal Service and limiting of mail-in voting.



Swift took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."



Last week, Trump stated that he would not be releasing any money for the Postal agency which has been cash-starved for a long time.



Later, while speaking to Fox News, Trump had said that he would offer the US $25 billion for the US Postal Services, including $3.5 billion in election resources only if Democrats were willing to listen on some of the demands Trump has voiced.



“Sure, if they give us what we want,” the president said during a press conference. “And it's not what I want, it's what the American people want.”



Trump has criticized mail-in voting for months. On Thursday, he blamed Democrats for holding up a deal on the coronavirus relief package.



“The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting,” Trump said at the conference. “If we don’t make the deal, that means can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. It just can’t happen.”



Reacting to Trump's stand Swift tweeted demanding for an early vote. "And he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early," Swift wrote in another tweet.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020 ×

This isn't the first time that Swift has openly criticised the US President.



Back in May, the singer blasted Trump for threatening violence against the Black Lives Matter protesters following George Floyd's death.



“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," Swift tweeted, in response to a tweet by Trump which suggested that police could shoot anyone who loots.