Taylor Swift shares a kiss with beau Travis Kelche during Eras concert at Buenos Aires
The photos and videos shared by fans on social media show the couple indulging in some rare PDA.
It was a special night for lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelche as the couple shared a kiss at her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday. It was her second concert in the city.
The 33-year-old pop star was seen waving to fans before running over to the 34-year-old Kansas City Chief and planting a kiss on him.
In a clip, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and turned around before heading off-stage at the Estadio River Plate Stadium.
Earlier in the night, Kelce was joined by the singer's father Scott Swift in a VIP tent as they enjoyed the show together. In one clip posted by a fan, Kelce was seen chanting 'Ole Ole Ole' along with the crowd while Scott, who wore a Chiefs lanyard, filmed him.
🎥| Travis Kelce's reaction to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXn— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023
At the end of her concert, Swift referenced Kelce as she changed the lyrics of her song 'Karma' singing "Karma is the guy on the *Chiefs* coming straight home to me."
The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, but Swift announced on Instagram that the show had been postponed a day due to "chaotic" weather.
Kelce arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday. The same night the NFL star and Swift were captured on camera holding hands as they walked through a restaurant in the city.
After performing in three shows in Buenos Aires, Swift will head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for two concerts.