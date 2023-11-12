Taylor Swift shares a kiss with beau Travis Kelche during Eras concert at Buenos Aires

It was a special night for lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelche as the couple shared a kiss at her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday. It was her second concert in the city.



The 33-year-old pop star was seen waving to fans before running over to the 34-year-old Kansas City Chief and planting a kiss on him. The photos and videos shared by fans on social media show the couple indulging in some rare PDA.



In a clip, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and turned around before heading off-stage at the Estadio River Plate Stadium.



Earlier in the night, Kelce was joined by the singer's father Scott Swift in a VIP tent as they enjoyed the show together. In one clip posted by a fan, Kelce was seen chanting 'Ole Ole Ole' along with the crowd while Scott, who wore a Chiefs lanyard, filmed him.

🎥| Travis Kelce's reaction to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023 ×

At the end of her concert, Swift referenced Kelce as she changed the lyrics of her song 'Karma' singing "Karma is the guy on the *Chiefs* coming straight home to me."



The concert was originally scheduled for Friday, but Swift announced on Instagram that the show had been postponed a day due to "chaotic" weather.



Kelce arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday. The same night the NFL star and Swift were captured on camera holding hands as they walked through a restaurant in the city.



After performing in three shows in Buenos Aires, Swift will head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for two concerts.