Taylor Swift reveals 'The Man' music video will be out soon

ANI Washington DC, USA Feb 27, 2020, 10.35 AM(IST)

Taylor Swift at American Music Awards 2019 Photograph:( Reuters )

American rapper Taylor Swift who unveiled an animated lyric video of 'The Man', is now getting a full-blown music video of the track.

On Tuesday the singer took to social media to announce the music video of her single which will be released on Thursday.

Swift shared a picture of colourful hands poking out into an arched hallway with the announcement on a lit-up screen at the end.

"There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video," read the caption of the post shared on her Twitter handle.

