Taylor Swift reveals 'The Man' music video will be out soon

Taylor Swift at American Music Awards 2019 Photograph:( Reuters )
Swift shared a picture of colourful hands poking out into an arched hallway with the announcement on a lit-up screen at the end
American rapper Taylor Swift who unveiled an animated lyric video of 'The Man', is now getting a full-blown music video of the track.
On Tuesday the singer took to social media to announce the music video of her single which will be released on Thursday.
There are 19 hands in the hallway— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 25, 2020
... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video pic.twitter.com/pePLcEwxtQ
"There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video," read the caption of the post shared on her Twitter handle.