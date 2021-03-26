Taylor Swift releases 'You All Over Me' from the vault, takes fans back in time

Taylor Swift is taking her fans back in time. The Grammy winner on Friday unveiled a brand new song that easily transports her fans to the singer's teen years.



Taylor released 'You All Over Me,' featuring Maren Morris, her first unheard song "from the vault" that will be on her upcoming album, 'Fearless' (Taylor's Version).

The singer also unveiled producer Elvira Anderfjärd's new remix of 'Love Story (Taylor's Version).'



"You All Over Me (feat. @marenmorris) (From The Vault) and Love Story (Taylor's Version) - Elvira Remix are out now because in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME," Taylor posted to social media soon after the songs were released.



'You All Over Me' is one of the six bonus tracks that were never released before. They were almost made a part of 'Fearless album in 2008' but ultimately did not make it. It's the second single from her new version, which is expected out April 9, after 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' dropped last month in time for Valentine's Day.



The song-like always- explains a part of her life and how she's lived and learned following a painful breakup.



"God knows, too long, and wasted time/ Lost tears, swore that I'd get out of here/ But no amount of freedom gets you clean/ I still got you all over me," Swift can be heard singing.

The song has been co-written by Scooter Carusoe and produced by Aaron Dessner.



Earlier on Wednesday, Swift announced that she would be releasing the song from the vault. "One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favourite artists. I'm really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!"