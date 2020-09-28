Taylor Swift makes Billboard 200 history with most weeks at No1 among women

Taylor Swift has created yet another record. The singer`s latest album - `Folklore` - has cemented her position at the top.

She has surpassed Whitney Houston's longstanding record for being on top of Billboard 200 for most cumulative weeks among women musicians.



Swift`s `Folklore` has collected a seventh nonconsecutive week atop the tally.



Her total weeks at the first position now stand at 47 which is one more than Houston`s tally of 46.



`Folklore` has overall earned 87,000 equivalent album units in America in the week ending September 24, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.



The Billboard`s 200 charts arrange the most popular albums of America in a given week in the order of ranks.



The ranks are based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.