Taylor Swift dines with friends Ryan Reynold, Blake Lively and Channing Tatum at a NYC eatery

Taylor Swift recently met up with her celebrity friends as they dined together in a plush restuarant in New York City. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood gathered tigethere for a memorable dinner at Emilio's Ballato restaurant on Monday.



Among those in attendance was Ryan Reynolds, who showed up with his wife, Blake Lively. The couple added to the star power of the evening. Actor Channing Tatum, and his girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz, also graced the event. Model and actress Cara Delevingne and supermodel Gigi Hadid were also present at the dinner along with Swift. .



While the dinner was a star-studded one, Swift's rumoured beau Travis Kelce wasn't present with them.



This meetup followed Taylor Swift's announcement of her ongoing effort to re-record her '1989' which hit streaming apps worldwide just last week.



Swift has had a busy year, spending considerable time in the studio and touring with her Eras Tour, which has become a national sensation, thrilling fans across the United States.



Swift is known to be close to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In fact, the close-knit friend circle have often been seen spending time together in NYC.



Last month, Taylor, Channing, Zoë, and Cara were all present at the wedding of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in New Jersey.



Swift has also hosted Reynolds and other friends whenever Kelce has had a game.