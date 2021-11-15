Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video is out!

A day after Taylor Swift and Blake Lively teased fans with a glimpse of the music video of 'I Bet You Think About Me'- the singer unveiled the music video of the song that is part of her latest album Red (Taylor's Version).



Swift wrote, “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”



Actress Blake Lively makes her directorial debut with the music video which has Swift creating havoc at her ex's wedding.

The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/G0T66YdzMz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 15, 2021 ×

Dressed in red, Swift croons about lost love, taking jibes at her ex (reportedly on Jake Gyllenhal) as the man, set to marry sees Swift everywhere in his all-white themed wedding.



Lively and Taylor have co-written the video together.



The song is reportedly a lighthearted diss track about Swift's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal. The pair dated for three months back in 2010.



Swift previously spoke in 2011 about her process writing 'I Bet You Think About Me.' “This is a song I wrote with Lori McKenna, who's one of my favorite singer-songwriters ever,” she told Billboard.





"We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red—some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad—we wanted this to be the moment where you're like, ‘I don't care about anything.’ We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it, and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song. I think that that's what it ended up being."



Swift re-recorded her songs for the album 'Red' which released last week.