'Taxi Driver' cinematographer Michael Chapman dead at 84

Two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Michael Chapman no more.

Famous for his work in ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘The Fugitive’, ‘The Godfather’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Jaws’, he died at the age of 84. He died of congestive heart failure.

The news was shared by his wife Amy Holden Jones.

Born in New York City on November 21, 1935, Chapman had some 30 credits as director of photography, ranging from the 1974 Jack Nicholson pic ‘The Last Detail’ to 2006’s ‘Hoot’.

Chapman also had small roles in more than a dozen films, most of which he also shot, and directed the 1983 Tom Cruise film ‘All the Right Moves’ and Daryl Hannah starrer ‘The Clan of the Cave Bear’ (1986).