Taika Waititi addresses viral kissing picture with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson

In May, actor-filmmaker Taika Waititi's name trended on the Internet when a picture of him with his girlfriend Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson went viral. In the picture, the trio was seen cuddling and kissing each other.



Now, nearly a month after, Waititi for the first time responded to the viral moment. The Oscar-winning filmmaker talked about it in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald.



By speaking out, Waititi addressed the moment and if he was upset by the images going public. The filmmaker said that the viral pictures didn’t bother him because he did “nothing wrong.”

“Not really,” the director replied. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.” “And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong,” he asserted. “It’s fine.”





The trio was spotted cosying up on a balcony in Sydney after an all-night party at Waititi’s mansion. For the unversed, Taiki has been dating singer Rita for several months, while Tessa is one of the stars of his new movie 'Thor Love and Thunder'



Meanwhile, Watiti recently wrapped the filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Australia. The film also stars Christian Bale as the main antagonist in addition to Natalie Portman taking the mantle of female Thor (Jane Foster) and obviously the original Thor, Chris Hemsworth reprising his role.



‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled for a May 2022 release.