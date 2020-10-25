Taapsee Pannu shares her struggles with 'curly hair' as an actor

Sharing a picture of herself from the sets of her upcoming film 'Haseen Dilruba', actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared the major "curly hair issues," with her fans.



The 'Manmarziyan', actor who is known for her perfectly curly locks is seen with her completely straightened in the picture.



She penned down a short caption about how she has to get her hair 'roasted', to get them straightened every day for the shoot of the film.

"Last few days on #HaseenDilruba and That`s my face when I have to roast my hair to straighten them every day #CurlyHairIssues #LookChange #StressfulStraight," she wrote.



'Haseen Dilruba', is a murder mystery that stars Taapsee and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles.

Produced by Anand L Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew, the film will hit theatres on September 18 next year.