Taapsee Pannu responds to Kangana Ranaut calling her 'B grade' actress

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut has been speaking frequently on nepotism and blaming Bollywood biggies for the actor's death. The 'Manikarnika' actress in an interview recently took a sly dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them 'B grade' actresses.



By responding to her, Taapsee took her Tweeter handle and wrote, ''Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot''

Bhaskar also replied and wrote, ''Needy outsider - B grade actress(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!' Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on.''

In the viral interview, 'Queen' actress said, ''The only thing I want to convey is for me, I am only one to lose her, because, I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, 'Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar'". Kangana pointed out that despite speaking in favour of Karan Johar, both Taapsee and Swara were B grade actresses. Kangana stated that the two looked better than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, and more talented yet never got films.



This is not the first time that Kangana has targetted Taapsee. Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had called Taapsee a cheap copy of Ranaut. Back then Taapsee had said, ''I did not know that she has a patent on curly hair because I was born with curly hair, and my parents are responsible for that''.